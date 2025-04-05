ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 6.1 %

ACIW stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

