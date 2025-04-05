Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 309,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,457,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,251,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.