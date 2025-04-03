Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ HROWM opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
