Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HROWM opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

