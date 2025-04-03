Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,188.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTEB opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.