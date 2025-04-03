Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for REGN Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.56. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $625.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $605.56 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $680.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

