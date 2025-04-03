HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for CLSD Earnings

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.