Rangeley Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,359,000 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,359,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000. Amplify Energy accounts for about 7.3% of Rangeley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Deborah G. Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder bought 25,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,233.28. This represents a 29.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $194,900 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.88. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

