EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

