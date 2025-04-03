Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 97,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 66,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 208.76% of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

