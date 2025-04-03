UbiSoft Entertainment (OTC:UBSFY) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTC:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. 601,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 535,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

UbiSoft Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works.

Featured Articles

