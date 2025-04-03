Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Trading Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Heyu Biological Technology
Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.
