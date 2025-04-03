Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 13.8% – What’s Next?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 365.08 ($4.78). Approximately 4,470,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,481,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.55).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £881.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 486.33.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.

