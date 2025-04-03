Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.50 and last traded at $148.50. Approximately 403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.
Euronext Stock Up 4.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92.
Euronext Company Profile
Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.
