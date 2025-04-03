Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells £675,130.40 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 155,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.64), for a total value of £675,130.40 ($876,678.87).

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON BBY traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 434.40 ($5.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 454.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 446.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.20 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 476.40 ($6.19).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Balfour Beatty plc will post 43.3100698 earnings per share for the current year.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

Balfour Beatty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.