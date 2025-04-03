Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

SDOW opened at $51.44 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.6141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

