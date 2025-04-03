Desjardins Has Bullish Outlook for Dollarama FY2025 Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$147.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.77.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$100.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

