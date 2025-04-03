OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.2 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

