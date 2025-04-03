Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Announces Earnings Results

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 315.23% and a negative net margin of 12.52%.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

LFCR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 281,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,017. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifecore Biomedical

In other news, CEO Paul Josephs acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,775.58. This represents a 3.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

