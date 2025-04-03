Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 16.5% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 27,116,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 4,786,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
