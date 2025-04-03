PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.18.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.