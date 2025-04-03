PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

