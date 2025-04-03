Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 53,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,413. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

