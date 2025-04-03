Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 339258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $992.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.