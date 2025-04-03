Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 4,789,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,667,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Oklo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.28.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $19,285,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 2,386.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

