PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 86,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,145. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

