Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,012. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.