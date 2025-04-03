Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,012. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

