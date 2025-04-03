PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %

PZC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,927. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

