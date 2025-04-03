Martin Worley Group Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.
iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77.
iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).
