iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.18. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 649,119 shares trading hands.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.
Institutional Trading of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
