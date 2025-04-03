iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.18. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 649,119 shares trading hands.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.