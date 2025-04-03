Martin Worley Group Purchases Shares of 23,179 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,179 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,761,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $69.12 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

