Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 73,307 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,307 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.