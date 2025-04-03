Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,581 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 134.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

