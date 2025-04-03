Schroder Investment Management Group Has $28.33 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $28,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,954 shares of company stock worth $37,984,259. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.