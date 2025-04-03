LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.57. LSI Industries shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 20,600 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYTS

LSI Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $521.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in LSI Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,439,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.