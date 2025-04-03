Martin Worley Group Takes $693,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

