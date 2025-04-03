Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 10.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) dropped 10.5% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $49.50 to $43.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.45. Approximately 49,494,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 37,266,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $286.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

