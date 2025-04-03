PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Update

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PYPTF remained flat at $7.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

