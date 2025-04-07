SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Canopy Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.0% of Canopy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 4.9 %
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $483.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $471.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $559.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.37.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
