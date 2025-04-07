Prudential PLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $227.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.48 and a 52 week high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

