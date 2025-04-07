Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Cut to $11.75 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.75 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABR. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,493,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

