RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $302.02 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $304.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.74.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

