Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of VRT opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

