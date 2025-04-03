TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) CEO Gary D. Simpson Sells 31,517 Shares

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 31,517 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $601,344.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,651.24. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in TXO Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,059,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in TXO Partners by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.