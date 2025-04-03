Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
BZQIF opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
