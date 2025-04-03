Insider Selling: The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.4 %

GEO stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,685,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 239,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 191,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

