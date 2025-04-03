Insider Selling: Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells 45,409 Shares of Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £71,292.13 ($92,575.16).
Serco Group Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:SRP opened at GBX 161.46 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 196.40 ($2.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40.
Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Serco Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Serco Group plc will post 17.552759 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.
