Insider Selling: Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells 45,409 Shares of Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £71,292.13 ($92,575.16).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 161.46 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 196.40 ($2.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Serco Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Serco Group plc will post 17.552759 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 2.82 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.

