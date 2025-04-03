Videndum’s (VID) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.52) target price on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VID
Videndum Trading Down 0.3 %
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.