Videndum’s (VID) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.52) target price on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Videndum

Shares of LON:VID opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.21) on Monday. Videndum has a 12-month low of GBX 28.30 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.50 ($4.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a market cap of £87.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

