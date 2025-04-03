Rpo LLC Makes New Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Rpo LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 369,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.