Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Declines By 15.3%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $112.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

