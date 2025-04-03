Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 211,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 699,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Cora Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

About Cora Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cora Gold is focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.