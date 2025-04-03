Top Music Stocks To Research – March 31st

Amazon.com, Apple, and Spotify Technology are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, music publishers, and live event promoters. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the evolving music market, which is influenced by digital innovation, consumer trends, and shifts in media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,374,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,814,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.25. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.42. 26,180,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,741,482. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.43. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $18.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $542.95. 1,998,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $260.80 and a one year high of $652.63.

